On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple says it removed parental control apps over privacy concerns
- What to expect from Apple's earnings
- An exposed database online revealed data on 80 million US households
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Why did Apple remove those parental control apps? (The 3:59, Ep. 551)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.