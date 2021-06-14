Why Chrissy Teigen is apologizing for 'horrible' tweets, being a 'troll'

Quibi

Chrissy Teigen -- the US model and TV actress famous for her active social media presence -- issued a long, detailed apology on Monday for her history of bullying on online platforms like Twitter. She'd been accused of harassing actor Courtney Stodden.

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets," Teigen wrote on Medium. "My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor."

The apology came after Teigen put herself on a month-long break from social media in the wake of accusations from model, singer and actor Stodden, who said Teigen sent abusive messages on Twitter.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden said Teigen "wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die."

Stodden accused Teigen of being a hypocrite in March this year, when Teigen left social media after being bullied herself online.

In May, Teigen apologized to Stodden publicly.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately," she tweeted. "I want to also publicly apologize. I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

Stodden, however, says Teigen still has her blocked on Twitter.

In Teigen's extended apology on Medium, she states Stodden wasn't the only person she'd trolled online, and she's in the process of reaching out to all the people she "insulted" online.

"I've apologized publicly to one person," she wrote, "but there are others -- and more than just a few -- who I need to say I'm sorry to. I'm in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted.

"I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Who is Chrissy Teigen?

Chrissy Teigen is a US-based supermodel and now TV star. She's currently married to singer-songwriter John Legend and well-known for her social media presence. Most recently she played a small role in the animated Netflix movie The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Teigen has had a difficult relationship with Twitter. As recently as March of this year, she said "goodbye" to the platform, citing online negativity.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not," she tweeted before deleting the account and all her tweets. She returned to the platform 22 days later.

Who is Courtney Stodden?

Courtney Stodden is a singer, actress and model who attracted mainstream media attention upon marrying then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16. It was Hutchison's third marriage. The couple was officially divorced in 2020.

The relationship was hugely controversial and, as a result Stodden was relentlessly bullied online. Stodden has since spoken out about feeling "groomed" in the relationship with Hutchison, saying they were "completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults."

In April of this year, Stodden came out as non-binary. Her pronouns are they/them/theirs.

What did Chrissy Teigen tweet?

Most of Teigen's abusive comments toward Stodden have been deleted, but screencaps have been doing the rounds, showing tweets that say things like "go. to sleep. forever." and "I hate you."

Courtney Stodden opens up about being 'bullied' by Chrissy Teigen:



"[Chrissy Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'”



🔗: https://t.co/FAUolbEHPx pic.twitter.com/npfnXYGDrY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 12, 2021

Online reaction to Teigen's apology

So far Stodden hasn't responded to the more extensive apology. Stodden's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Twitter, many were cynical about Teigen's apology.

when chrissy teigen remembers her monthly twitter apology due date is around the corner lmao. pic.twitter.com/2Q88BFqm1U — Johnny (@itsJohnny05) June 14, 2021

Chrissy Teigen posting her monthly Twitter apology pic.twitter.com/BmhaxxA8jy — Emily (@emilybernay) June 14, 2021

Chrissy Teigen every time she attempts to apologize in order to avoid losing sponsors and merch sales. pic.twitter.com/PaETEOvDFD — 👑 The Haole King 👑 (@TheHaoleKing) June 14, 2021

America after seeing Chrissy Teigen type up a thesis paper long apology once again pic.twitter.com/BcgYi1NNO0 — Kwame Brown (@KwameBurnerAcct) June 14, 2021

Teigen hasn't posted since tweeting out the apology.