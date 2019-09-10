Apple; screenshot by CNET

The checklist of new features in Apple's iPhone 11 Pro reads like a rundown of been there, done that. Three cameras? Huawei put them on the Mate 20 last year. A special low-light mode? Google's Night Sight for the Pixel 3 did it first a year ago.

Then there's 5G, or the lack thereof. While Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus and a host of other manufacturers are talking up the next generation of wireless technology, Apple remains silent on that front.

All of it adds up to new phones that feel like obligatory upgrades, rather than something worth waiting in line for at a store. And after three years of Apple utilizing essentially the same front notch design, it's hard to get pumped up for the new iPhones.

This is nothing new. Excitement over smartphones has been waning for years. But the iPhone 11 Pro's incremental upgrade caps off a listless year for phones.

Let's face it, things have been grim. Sales have been on the decline through the first half, according to Gartner. Consumers soured on the ever-more pricey category of premium phones. A lot of the innovation has been around adding a camera or reducing or eliminating the notch. The one source of excitement in the industry -- phones with foldable displays -- proved to be premature, with both Samsung and Huawei delaying their respective cutting-edge phones, the Galaxy Fold and Mate X.

Things are particularly tough for Apple, which hasn't really laid claim to a significant innovative change in a while. The company's known for taking existing trends and polishing them up, but more and more of its features ring like simple imitations of its rivals.

"Apple has not really delivered a revolutionary iPhone since the first high-speed 3G version with App Store way back in 2008," said Neil Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Apple would, of course, beg to differ.

"These are the most powerful and stunning iphones we've ever built," CEO Tim Cook said in his keynote on stage at the iPhone unveiling on Tuesday.

"This is the first phone we've called Pro," said Phil Schiller, head of the company's marketing. "That means it's a device that pros can count on."

Most objective observers, however, would quibble with the superlatives. There was a noticeable lack of risk-taking with the new phones. It speaks to the balance Apple must maintain given the huge volumes of phones it sells. When you're producing more than 200 million iPhones a year, even minor changes like new features create massive waves in the manufacturing chain.

But that's cold comfort for Apple fans expecting the latest and greatest. It's become a common refrain: Just wait until next year for the big iPhone upgrades.

No 5G, but 3 cameras

Apple focused much of its attention on the biggest change in the new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max: a square module on the back that houses three cameras. The first two are each the standard lens and a 2X telephoto lens found in previous iPhones -- both 12 megapixels -- while the third is a new 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.

The three lenses allow the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max to allow for what Schiller believes is professional-level photos.

"It's the first camera system that's called Pro," Schiller said. "And it's really worthy of that name."

While Apple touts this as the best camera ever, keep in mind that rivals were already jamming more cameras into their phones a year ago. Huawei packed four cameras into its P30 Pro phone. Heck, startup HMD added five cameras to its Nokia 9 PureView phone.

Apple, however, said it pairs all three cameras so they're optimized to work together and see minimal shifts in exposure and lighting. The company also touts its ability to shoot multiple feeds of the same video using the three cameras.

Beyond the camera, Apple also touted the bigger battery on the iPhone 11 Pro, which will offer four more hours than the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max gives you five more hours. The phones have a stainless steel band and a glass back and a sharper Super Retina XDR display.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 and the IPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

The new iPhone 11, which replaces last year's relatively affordable iPhone XR, has both a standard and ultra-wide lens, as well as a 12 megapixel front-facing camera with its own wider range of view (when you tilt it horizontally).

The iPhone 11 costs $699, or $50 less than last year's iPhone XR.

One feature missing from the iPhones is 5G. While the lack of 5G doesn't matter as much now – networks are still rolling out and the coverage around the world has been inconsistent – it will be more in demand as we enter 2020. By spring, we'll see manufacturers come out with their second generation of phones running on 5G. At that point, we'll see a lot of the network issues will get smoothed out as the carriers ramp up coverage.

IDC believes 2019 will be a challenging year for Apple's iOS platform, which is expected to see its market share ebb slightly. On the other hand, Android is expected to grow a bit because of 5G.

"We don't think 5G will be the savior in smartphones, but we do see it as a critical evolution in mobile technology," said IDC analyst Ryan Reith.

But the iPhone 11 Pro does come in green.

Apple Watch's focus on safety

When the smartwatch launched, it was considered another electronic accessory for the tech enthusiast.

My, how things have changed. Apple spent its presentation talking up the safety aspects of the Apple Watch Series 5, including new health research projects focusing on hearing, women's health and the heart. The newest Watch will be able to make emergency calls internationally even if you don't have your iPhone paired to it.

Apple spent a bulk of the time talking about how the older Apple Watches have changed their lives. The Series 4 included fall detection and an EKG monitor for the heart, and the company showed a video with testimonials of how the Watch changed their lives.

"Hearing these stories really makes my heart sing," Cook said. "And these are just a few of the amazing stories I get every day."

Apple focused on what you can do with the new Series 5 Watch since they physical design remains unchanged beyond a new titanium finish.

The lack of big changes won't deter some consumers from snapping up these products. After all, iPhones move at a volume that most rivals would die for, and the Apple Watch is the dominant wearable in the market. Ultimately, it's the seamless integration of its hardware with its software that has set it apart from the pack.

A new affordable iPad

The biggest design change arguably came in the new seventh-generation iPad. The base model iPad will have a larger 10.2-inch display, compared with the prior model's 9.7-inch screen. It will also get the faster A10 Fusion chip, support for Apple Pencil and a smart connector for a keyboard cover.

The move breaks from Apple's longtime embrace of the 9.7-inch display, which the original iPad sported.

Apple said the iPad will sell for $329, the same price as the sixth-generation base iPad (although it's often sold at a lower price at other retailers). The education discount puts it at $299, although Apple will continue to struggle to compete against the cheaper rivals.

"I applaud Apple in improving its game on multitasking features, but I don't believe it will move the needle at $329 versus lower-priced Windows notebooks or Chromebooks," said Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Patrick Moorhead.

Shift to subscriptions

The gleam of Hollywood and the promise of subscription dollars flowing in every month may have drawn Apple's attention from its core hardware business. The company kicked off the event talking up Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade, which it formally introduced in March.

After the brief tease of shows and games in March, Apple showed off more of its content on Tuesday.

Apple showed off a new trailer for See, a sci-fi series featuring Aquaman's Jason Mamoa in a world where everyone has lost their vision. Apple Arcade's segment featured three new games, including a music and racing game called Sayonara Wild Hearts. Apple TV Plus will cost $4.99 and launch on Nov. 1, while the gaming service will cost $4.99 and launch on Sept. 19.

To get people aboard with its video service, Apple said anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad or Mac will get a year of Apple TV Plus for free. It's clear why Apple needs to get aggressive. There's a slew of companies offering streaming video, including giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime. But the Cupertino, California, company is feeling confident because of its massive installed base.

"They're in billions of pockets, y'all," Oprah Winfrey said on stage at the March event.

Those iPhones are for now, but Apple can't take it for granted. After two years of modest upgrades over the wholly different iPhone X, the company needs to step up and prove it can still shake things up.

Maybe it'll happen next year. But where have I heard that before?