Why Amazon’s dream of a New York City headquarters imploded

Not too long ago -- three months to be exact -- Amazon's giant HQ2 project was seen as a good thing.

The largest e-commerce company in the world planned to create a second major campus outside its Seattle mothership as it dreamed about get even bigger. City leaders across the country clamored to get the attention of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in their quest to land the $5 billion development and its promise of 50,000 high-paying job.

Then, New York City won the project and everything went disastrously wrong.

Following months of opposition from local politicians and union groups, Amazon on Thursday canceled its plans to build half its HQ2 development in New York. It's still moving forward with plans to build another 25,000-employee campus in Arlington, Virginia, over the next decade.

HQ2's short trip from being viewed as the most coveted development plan in years to pariah project by a vulture capitalist will be studied by developers and politicians for a long time. It offers a clear picture of how badly Amazon misdiagnosed the political environment it was walking into and how it made itself a bigger target for protesters by creating such a flashy bidding process. The situation also illustrates how negative perceptions about Bezos' treatment of workers and alleged monopolistic practices are corroding the company's once sterling reputation. Public polls, though, showed strong support for the project.

Plenty of attention will also be directed at the progressive politicians who torpedoed the plan and stopped 25,000 new jobs from coming into the city. It's still too soon to tell whether they will be applauded for preventing gentrification and corporate handouts or thrown out of office.

Amazon didn't respond to a request for comment for this story.

"It was the perfect storm," Rebecca Kolins Givan, an associate professor in the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, said of Amazon's sudden departure. "Opposition to Amazon has been brewing nationwide and globally as people realize how much of the retail market they control and the poor quality of jobs they are offering. The strange, secret beauty pageant that Amazon asked cities to participate in created a lot of bad feelings."

The prince becomes a toad

It all started innocently enough.

In early September 2017, Amazon unveiled plans to find a second headquarters, named HQ2, as it sought to invest $5 billion and hire 50,000 people at an average annual wage of $150,000. HQ2 almost immediately became the "it" development plan that every US city with more than one functioning traffic light was desperate to win. It was seen as a generational opportunity to re-create one lucky city into a gleaming new tech hub.

Amazon's strategy to host a public beauty pageant seemed a brilliant move, with more than 200 bidders trying to outdo each other for Amazon's hand, many offering billions of dollars in incentives. The media swooned, spilling as much ink as it could to write about the project's potential.

After 20 finalist cities were announced in January, the public courting process turned into secret, backroom negotiations, with news publications and local citizens alike unable to access basic information about many of the bids.

Realizing HQ2 was too big for one city, Amazon split the project in two and announced the winners in November 2018, after a year of work finding just the right locations. Those coveted golden tickets went to Arlington, Virginia, and Long Island City, in Queens, New York.

The same day as the announcement, opposition to the New York campus began, with several local progressive politicians, including then-incoming US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, criticized the project. Amazon's $3 billion incentives package was derided as corporate welfare, especially because of Bezos' position as the world's richest person. Amazon's anti-union posture in a heavily union city was another major problem. Amazon's plans for a helipad was mocked.

"Amazon felt like no one would refuse the generosity of their offer and in actuality New Yorkers said they are a union town and want good jobs," Givan, from Rutgers, said.

During two New York City Council meetings, in December and January, Amazon executives were pilloried over the company's labor practices and its refusal to remain neutral in workers' efforts to unionize. The council had been sidelined in the HQ2 process, with the state instead taking over the plans, creating additional ill will toward Amazon. Two of the most vocal critics became Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and state Sen. Michael Gianaris, who both represent Long Island City.

Virginia's project, meanwhile, faced far less blowback, perhaps owed in part to the state's much smaller $573 million incentives package.

Opposition from local and state politicians was fiercer than anticipated, and Amazon executives determined that those politicians could jeopardize the long-term success of their project, a person with knowledge of Amazon's plans said. Several private meetings with local politicians were just as adversarial as those public hearings, with officials essentially saying they wanted Amazon to go away. That left Amazon with very little to work with, the person said. Such a view stands in contrast to comments from several opposing politicians, who said Amazon preferred to walk away than work with them on a more agreeable deal.

While there was also pushback from advocacy groups and some in the broader public, Amazon had experience managing such issues in Seattle and had been doing outreach work to build support among those groups.

The tough opposition from those politicians contrasted against mostly positive public polls, creating a "red flag" for the company and ultimately resulted in Amazon leaving, the person said.

The decision to pull the plug on the New York City project was made in just the past few days, the person said. Thursday's announcement came after reports late last week that Amazon was considering walking away from New York, though the company at the time responded that it was working with its "new neighbors," suggesting that it was still committed to the project.

Amazon still has more than 5,000 employees in New York and said Thursday it plans to continue to grow those teams.

Many progressive groups, politicians opposed to the project and several unions applauded Amazon's decision. Other unions, such as the building trades, supported the project, knowing it would have brought work for their members for a decade or more.

"Now we can see this is all about blind greed and Jeff Bezos' belief that everyday taxpayers should foot the bill for their new headquarters, even as the company actively works to eliminate millions of American retail jobs," said Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

Lasting implications

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a huge hit in bringing HQ2 to New York then seeing the plan crumble within three months. Many business leaders said they were dismayed by the loss of HQ2 as a new economic driver for the city.

"A small group of politicians," Cuomo said in a statement Thursday, "put their own narrow political interests above their community -- which poll after poll showed overwhelmingly supported bringing Amazon to Long Island City -- the state's economic future and the best interests of the people of this state."

He said those politicians, particularly in the state Senate, "should be held accountable" for the project's failure.

The HQ2 decision arrives just one week after Bezos said in a Medium post that he was the target of a blackmail plot by the National Enquirer, which allegedly threatened to release salacious pictures of the CEO if he didn't back off an investigation into the publisher.

This second bombshell from the tech titan within days may challenge the company's ability to stay focused on its may growth initiatives. Virginia, the location of the other HQ2 campus, is suffering through its own political crisis, with the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general all embroiled in scandals unrelated to the HQ2 project.

Amazon said it has no plans to reopen HQ2 bidding, instead spreading out additional hiring across its 17 offices around the US and Canada. A 5,000-employee office in Nashville, which was announced along with the HQ2 winners, will also go ahead as planned.

Going forward, more city leaders may rethink their lavish incentives packages to lure businesses, and legislatures may decide to kill off such secret deals that led to the HQ2 agreements, Givan said. Also, other major corporations are now less likely to copy Amazon to create their own buzzy, HQ2-style projects, opting instead to keep things a little quieter. Google, for instance, is spending billions of dollars to expand in the US -- including in New York City -- but is doing so with far less fanfare or criticism.

"The implications," Givan said, "may be felt for a long time."

