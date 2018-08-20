Whoops: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 leaks at retailer Newegg

Enlarge Image Newegg/Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

We're probably just minutes away from Nvidia's big announce: its long-awaited next-generation video cards. But you may not need to wait to know what they'll be. PC component giant Newegg just revealed pictures and (dead) product links for the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti.

Check it out in the images above and below. No prices or specs, sadly.

On the Gamescom 2018 stage, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang just walked out to say that every leaked spec about these graphics cards so far has been wrong, and suggested that we'll be very surprised -- so take these images with a grain of salt just in case they've been intentionally planted by the company. But that seems far-fetched, no?

Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here's the full Newegg ad:

Enlarge Image Newegg/Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET