Whoa! The Matrix Trilogy starring Keanu Reeves hits Netflix at midnight

Warner Bros. Pictures

Twenty one years have passed since cyberpunk action movie The Matrix opened in US theaters on March 31, 1999. (It debuted on April 8 in Australia and June 11 in the UK.) To celebrate the anniversary of the film's release, fans can watch not only The Matrix, but also The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, on Netflix starting at midnight.

The Matrix movie trilogy stars Keanu Reeves as hero Neo, a computer programmer and cybercriminal who meets the mysterious Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), who offer him the truth about his reality.

Humans are actually living in a kind of virtual reality dream world called the Matrix that feeds off of every human's life force without them knowing. It's up to Neo to disrupt the Matrix and save humanity from their slavery.

The Matrix was released 21 years ago today!



and at midnight tonight, The Matrix Trilogy will be available on Netflix US pic.twitter.com/ZfbSDyUJzO — Netflix US (@netflix) March 31, 2020

Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, the follow-ups to the first film, both hit theaters in 2003.

The Matrix movie trilogy revolutionized the use of computer-generated imagery in filmmaking, thanks to director duo of Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

One of the newer kind of effects created for The Matrix was called "Bullet Time," or time-slice photography. For the film effect, time appears to have slowed down during an action scene to show high-speed objects such as gun bullets to be seen by viewers.

Now is a great time for fans to catch up on The Matrix movie trilogy on Netflix considering a fourth Matrix movie is already in the works with Reeves and Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, and Lana Wachowski on board to produce, direct and co-write the new film.

With the temporary shutdown of multiple movie productions due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirusthe new movie's original May 21, 2021 release date could end up being moved.