With Halloween around the bloody corner, it's time to get spooky. 'Tis the season for ghoulish killers like Freddy Krueger, OGs such as Dracula and relative newbs like Pennywise. Plenty of nerds have gotten into arguments over whether a centaur or a minotaur would win in a fight. But what about movie monsters? Oh, just admit it: you've thought about it.

Help us rank these movie monsters, according to who would win in a fight by upvoting or downvoting them in our poll. Could Megalodon take a bite out of Godzilla? Would the Thing out shape-shift Pennywise? Or could a balrog defeat them all? You decide. Study up via our gallery of the most memorable movie monsters of all time. Then vote in our poll below. But do it quickly. Voting ends on Oct. 7, and our final ranking will go live for all to see on Oct. 9.