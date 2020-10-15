Who is 'Nodding Lady' at President Trump's Miami town hall?

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Elections 2020

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden held competing town hall events on Thursday night, but the star of the show may have been ... neither candidate. ABC anchor George Stephanopoulous moderated a town hall event with Biden in Philadelphia, while NBC's Savannah Guthrie moderated one with the president in Miami. But social media focused on a woman in the Trump event's audience who emphatically nodded her head as the president spoke.

The audience member, who wore a red face mask, was dubbed "Nodding Lady" by many viewers. Although her presence was never addressed by Trump or Guthrie, the online commentary flew.

Nodding Lady got compared with other viral moments, including the fly that sat on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris, a nodding robot from The Simpsons and the background dancer dubbed "Left Shark" from the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.

Nodding Lady is the Left Shark of 2020. #NoddingLady — Nodding Lady, aka Il Consigliere (@AShipAtSea) October 16, 2020

Nodding lady is going to be the Ken Bone of 2020. — Adot Crawley (@AdotCrawley) October 16, 2020

Get somebody to support you like how this Black woman behind Trump was supporting him during the town hall pic.twitter.com/dliK21wRTX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 16, 2020

I chose not to watch @realDonaldTrump on NBC for several reasons, but now I’m regretting my decision as I apparently missed an outstanding performance by “The Nodding Lady”. — Karen Carzo (@FoodGirl4) October 16, 2020

Asked if he thinks abortion should be illegal, Trump says “I don’t want to do anything to influence anything.”



nodding lady nods — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

Everybody needs a sassy nodding lady in the background.#TrumpTownHall — JJWhitehead (@JJWhitesnake) October 16, 2020

Journalist Katie Couric and comedian Sarah Cooper were among those commenting on the Nodding Lady.

"I'm channel surfing," Couric tweeted. "The woman to @realDonaldTrump 's right keeps nodding her head which I find very distracting."

I’m channel surfing. The woman to @realDonaldTrump ‘s right keeps nodding her head which I find very distracting. #NBCTrumptownhall — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 16, 2020

Same. This woman is nodding at things before he’s even finished his thought. It’s a psychological trick and I cannot believe no producer, no camera person, NO ONE is stopping it — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 16, 2020

At press time, the woman hadn't been identified, but many viewers wanted to know her story, while others thought she should be left alone.

Journalists, if you don’t find out who that woman is nodding behind Trump at an “undecided” voter town hall, then I don’t know what you’re getting paid for — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

Quick! A woman of color is nodding in agreement with Trump at a town hall. Dox her!!! Yeah this is gonna end well Tom. — Michael Cave (@MichaelCave15) October 16, 2020

Who is nodding lady? The internet must find out. . . — Robbie SK (@dcedgemom) October 16, 2020

No, but seriously - who is the nodding lady?



NBC has to know. — Ryan Emond 🇺🇸🇺🇲 (@creativelytired) October 16, 2020

The fly that sat on the vice president's head ended up starring in a skit on Saturday Night Live a few days later. Will Nodding Lady make it into an SNL sketch? "Nodding lady will be on SNL this week ... and probably a Halloween costume next week," wrote one Twitter user.

Nodding lady will be on SNL this week...and probably a Halloween costume next week. 🤣😂 — Mo (@moffie613) October 16, 2020

Although the dueling town halls were a replacement for a second presidential debate, stay tuned. Trump and Biden are expected to debate one more time, on Oct. 22.