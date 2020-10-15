President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden held competing town hall events on Thursday night, but the star of the show may have been ... neither candidate. ABC anchor George Stephanopoulous moderated a town hall event with Biden in Philadelphia, while NBC's Savannah Guthrie moderated one with the president in Miami. But social media focused on a woman in the Trump event's audience who emphatically nodded her head as the president spoke.
The audience member, who wore a red face mask, was dubbed "Nodding Lady" by many viewers. Although her presence was never addressed by Trump or Guthrie, the online commentary flew.
Nodding Lady got compared with other viral moments, including the fly that sat on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris, a nodding robot from The Simpsons and the background dancer dubbed "Left Shark" from the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.
Journalist Katie Couric and comedian Sarah Cooper were among those commenting on the Nodding Lady.
"I'm channel surfing," Couric tweeted. "The woman to @realDonaldTrump 's right keeps nodding her head which I find very distracting."
At press time, the woman hadn't been identified, but many viewers wanted to know her story, while others thought she should be left alone.
The fly that sat on the vice president's head ended up starring in a skit on Saturday Night Live a few days later. Will Nodding Lady make it into an SNL sketch? "Nodding lady will be on SNL this week ... and probably a Halloween costume next week," wrote one Twitter user.
Although the dueling town halls were a replacement for a second presidential debate, stay tuned. Trump and Biden are expected to debate one more time, on Oct. 22.
Discuss: Who is 'Nodding Lady' at President Trump's Miami town hall?
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.