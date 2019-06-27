Who dominated the Democratic debate on Twitter? Warren and Trump

Despite the fact that the 2020 election is more than a year away, debate season is upon us. As ten Democratic presidential candidates took the stage for the first time Wednesday night, folks on Twitter were primed for meme-able moments and general buzz.
Data from Twitter Wednesday shows that the top-tweeted moments of the night were Cory Booker speaking in Spanish (he wasn't the first or only candidate to do so); Elizabeth Warren saying she had a plan to "deal with" House Speaker Mitch McConnell; and the technical difficulties around some mics left on.
The most tweeted-about candidates on the stage were:
- Elizabeth Warren
- Cory Booker
- Julián Castro
- Beto O'Rourke
- Amy Klobuchar
- Tulsi Gabbard
When is came to most tweeted-about US politicians, though, President Donald Trump took the top spot, followed by Warren, Booker, Castro, President Barack Obama, and Bernie Sanders (who will participate in Thursday's debate).
