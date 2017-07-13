Who dies next in Game of Thrones? (The 3:59, Ep. 252)

19:38 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

In just a few days, the fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" will return.

To commemorate this important moment in TV history, we came together to chat about all things GoT, including a quick recap of the past season, our expectations for the upcoming episodes and how the show has changed.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

FYI: We're on hiatus from July 10 to July 24, but will periodically fill in the gaps with pretaped shows like this one.

