WHO asks Greta Thunberg and Leonardo DiCaprio to wash their hands

The World Health Organization is calling on some big names to take its Safe Hands challenge. WHO has asked dozens of high-profile figures, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Greta Thunberg, to share videos of themselves washing their hands as a protective measure against COVID-19, the disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus.

Over the past several days, WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been nominating people via tweet to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video and calling on at least another three people to join. Other celebrities nominated include Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry, BTS, Jane Fonda and Al Gore.

There are several measures you can take to protect yourself from #COVID19. One of the most important ones is regular & safe hand hygiene. Here are the steps recommended by @WHO 👇

Show the 🌍 where and how you wash your hands. Join the WHO #SafeHands challenge! pic.twitter.com/5ElZyiyZun — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020

Celebrities including The Pussycat Dolls and Billy Porter have shared videos of themselves promoting hand hygiene.

Hey y'all! You gotta wash your hands, kids! Follow the @WHO guidelines and spend 40-60 seconds scrubbing off all those germs. And keep your little asses at home so we can stop this virus and get back to living! Love you all! Stay safe & stay healthy! #SafeHands #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DnHSpspChW — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) March 16, 2020

Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been rapidly ramping up. It has killed more than 7,500 people and infected more than 190,000 people globally. Last week, WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Numerous cities and countries are on lockdown. Major events have been called off or postponed. And many employees are being told to work from home.

To protect against the spread of COVID-19, people are encouraged to practice social distancing and to thoroughly wash their hands.