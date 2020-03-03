Whitney Houston hologram concerts coming to Las Vegas

Courtesy WhitneyVegas.com

Musical superstar Whitney Houston died in 2011, but a hologram of the late singer soon will be starring in a full-scale musical concert at Las Vegas' Flamingo Showroom. An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert will begin its open-ended run on April 14. It's currently running in Europe.

The show features a holographic version of Houston singing digitally remastered versions of her past live performances, and includes a five-piece live band, backup singers, and choreographed dancers. The show runs every evening except Mondays, with ticket prices starting at $39, not including taxes and fees. It's performed in partnership with the Whitney Houston Estate.

Songs will include I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), The Greatest Love of All and Houston's cover version of Steve Winwood's Higher Love, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper. An Evening With Whitney is the first full-scale hologram production on the Las Vegas Strip, the paper reports, though hologram technology has been used in other shows, including Michael Jackson One at Mandalay Bay.