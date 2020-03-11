The White House will gather representatives from major tech companies on Wednesday to coordinate their response to the coronavirus outbreak, Politico reported. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter will apparently join in person or or via teleconference.
The report cited the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
