CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

NY Auto show postponed Zoom, Skype and more video conferencing apps Mar10 Day deals Call of Duty Warzone Coronavirus tips Black Widow trailer

White House will reportedly meet tech companies about coronavirus on Wednesday

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter will join the meeting, according to Politico.

white-house-mr

The White House will reportedly meet tech companies on Wednesday.

 Marguerite Reardon/CNET

The White House will gather representatives from major tech companies on Wednesday to coordinate their response to the coronavirus outbreak, Politico reported. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter will apparently join in person or or via teleconference.

The report cited the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.