White House website switch has a secret message for coders

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The official White House website is getting a makeover -- including a sleek dark mode -- following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. But unless you're a coder, you may have missed an easter egg nestled in the site's HTML code.

"If you're reading this, we need your help building back better," the line of code marked as a comment reads, Protocol reported earlier. Following the line is a link to the US Digital Services' website, an organization meant to help the administration advance technologically.

Screenshot/Carrie Mihalcik

Last year, the Biden administration gave hid another easter egg in its campaign website's source code. Just above the code for purchasing the Biden is a message, "wear a mask" was written in large block outline letters.