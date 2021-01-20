White House website switch has a secret message for coders

The official White House website is getting a makeover -- including a sleek dark mode -- following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. But unless you're a coder, you may have missed an easter egg nestled in the site's HTML code.
"If you're reading this, we need your help building back better," the line of code marked as a comment reads, Protocol reported earlier. Following the line is a link to the US Digital Services' website, an organization meant to help the administration advance technologically.
Last year, the Biden administration gave hid another easter egg in its campaign website's source code. Just above the code for purchasing the Biden is a message, "wear a mask" was written in large block outline letters.