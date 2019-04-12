White House to unveil 5G push and $20B fund for rural broadband, says report

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The White House is reportedly set to unveil a new 5G push to position the US ahead of global rivals in the race to deploy the next-generation wireless technology.

At a White House event on Friday, President Donald Trump and Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai will announce new airwaves auctions and plans to spend $20.4 billion over 10 years on rural broadband, according to a report from Axios.

The FCC will auction off three segments of millimeter-wave spectrum -- which can offer insane data speeds but has limited range -- for commercial use, reported Axios. The auction is scheduled for December, according to the report.

The agency will also announce the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, according to Axios. The agency will reportedly spend $20.4 billion over the next 10 years in the form of subsidies to eligible companies that intend to deliver fiber infrastructure in underserved areas.

In February, Trump urged US telecommunications companies to "step up their efforts" to build out 5G networks or "get left behind."

It's early days still. Last week, Verizon turned on its 5G network in parts of Minneapolis and Chicago. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt journeyed to Chicago to check out the technology debut and conduct speed tests.

The White House and FCC didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: We tested Verizon's new 5G network

Originally published April 12 at 5:41 a.m. PT.

Update 6:01 a.m. PT: Adds more details on White House's 5G push.