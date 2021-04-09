White House to reportedly meet with tech leaders about semiconductor shortage

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

The White House will meet with CEOs from Intel, Dell, Samsung, Ford, HP, AT&T, Alphabet, General Motors and other companies on Monday to discuss the global computer chip shortage, according to reports Friday.

Also set to attend the semiconductor summit are executives from Cummins, Global Foundries, Medtronic, Micron, Northrop Grumman, NXP, PACCAR, Piston Group, SkyWater Technology, Stellantis and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., CNBC reported.

Read more: From PS5 to Ford F-150: How a global chip shortage is 'impacting everything'

The virtual semiconductor summit will include White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, according to Reuters.

It follows President Joe Biden in February signing an executive order to improve the semiconductor chip supply chain, which included a 100-day review.

"We need to make sure these supply chains are secure and reliable," Biden said at the time, adding that semiconductor chips power everything from cars to phones to medical devices.

With Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other automakers unable to obtain certain chips, they're cutting production on cars including the Ford F-150, while there are also shortages in chips for Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X. Qualcomm has also been unable to get enough processors to meet the demands of phone makers.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.