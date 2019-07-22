White House reportedly meeting tech execs about Huawei ban

Getty Images

Tech executives will apparently gather at the White House Monday to discuss the US ban on Huawei. Larry Kudlow, the Trump administration's economic adviser, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will meet people from software and semiconductor companies, according to Reuters, which cited anonymous sources.

Google and Micron will attend, and Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom have been invited, the report noted. Microsoft was likely to be invited too.

Neither the White House, Huawei, Intel, Google, Broadcom, Qualcomm Microsoft nor Micron immediately responded to requests for comment.