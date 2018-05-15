White House reportedly eliminates top cybersecurity role

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Politico, The Hill and CNN report that the Trump adminstration has eliminated the White House position of cybersecurity coordinator, a role President Obama first established in 2009, at a time when hacks and cybersecurity threats weren't as commonplace as they are today.

Here are just a few very recent examples you may recall:

And that's not to mention the state-sponsored hacks that might have affected the integrity of the 2016 US presidential election, or the Equifax breach that affected over 145 million people in the US, or ongoing worries about foreign hackers potentially attacking the US infrastructure.

Here is the NSC's statement on the elimination of the White House cyber coordinator role.



Like the internal email I reported, it cites the current two senior directors (unusual for an NSC team) and says the goal is reducing bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/AwtOJnm1uh — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) May 15, 2018

The National Security Council reportedly argues the move's about reducing bureaucracy, not reducing security, according to a statement obtained by several news outlets.

Detractors say the role was important symbolically, though, and perhaps structurally as well -- Senator Mark Werner (D-VA) says the coordinator was "the only person in the federal government tasked with delivering a coordinated, whole-of-government response to the growing cyber threats facing our nation."

Here's a thread full of tweets by Warner:

Here’s the point: we should be investing in our nation’s cyber defense, not rolling it back. We also need to articulate a clear cyber doctrine. I don’t see how getting rid of the top cyber official in the White House does anything to make our country safer from cyber threats. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 15, 2018

And a tweet from Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), anticipating this move:

National Security Advisor Bolton should be protecting us from threats, not opening us up to new ones. Cutting a key cyber role is the opposite of what we need & shows that the Trump Admin still isn't taking the threat from Russia's online army seriously. https://t.co/tr3mP0YF5F — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) May 11, 2018

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.