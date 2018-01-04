White House puts the kibosh on personal phones

The White House just officially banned personal cell phones. The decree came down from the Twitter account of press secretary Sarah Sanders. According to a statement issued by Sanders today, "personal devices for guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing".
Sanders went on to say that the policy goes into effect "next week" and only handsets issued by the government may be used on the premises.
