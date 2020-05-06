CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Galaxy A51 review Airbnb layoffs Netflix Space Force trailer Mother's Day gift ideas Apple MacBook Pro reveal Stimulus check arrival

White House drafting 'Artemis Accords' for moon mining, report says

The proposed accords aim to build a framework allowing companies to own the resources they mine on the moon under international law.

moonphoto1-nichenry-dslr

The day after the "Pink Moon." Taken with my first ever DSLR, the Canon 60D with an 18-200mm lens.

 Nic Henry / CNET

The White House is drafting a legal blueprint for mining on the moon under a US-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, Reuters reported Wednesday. 

Named after NASA's Artemis moon mission, the Artemis Accords propose "safety zones" that would surround future moon bases to prevent damage or interference from other nations or companies, Reuters reported. It also lays out a framework allowing companies to own the resources they mine under international law, according to the report. 

Beyond Apollo: See NASA aim for the moon with Artemis 2024

See all photos

News of the accords follows the an April executive order from the Trump administration, which called on world leaders to join forces to extract the natural resources of the moon, paving the way for NASA to return astronauts to the surface of the moon as part of its Artemis program. The mission hopes to bring humans to the moon again in 2024 for the first time since 1972. 

US officials plan to negotiate the Artemis Accords with space partners like Canada, Japan, European countries and the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported. Though Russia is a major partner with NASA on the International Space Station, it will not be an early partner in the accords. 

CNET has reached out to the White House for comment, and we'll update this story when we hear back.

Now playing: Watch this: NASA's bid to get humans back to the moon
5:20