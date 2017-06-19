The Washington Post

Leaders of the tech industry will be coming to DC on Monday for a series of working sessions to discuss cybersecurity, updates to the government's computer systems and future tech trends.

The meeting will be hosted by the new White House Office of American Innovation, which is headed by President Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and the American Technology Council.

Those in attendance will include Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, CBS News reported.

The meeting comes two weeks after Trump said he would pull the US out of the Paris climate accord, a move that several tech leaders criticized. That withdrawal even prompted Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, to depart from Trump advisory councils on which he was serving. Earlier in the year, a large number of tech companies and tech execs were vocal in opposition to Trump's travel ban proposal, which would have restricted entry into the US for people from a half-dozen predominantly Muslim countries.

In May, Trump signed an executive order on cybersecurity directed at strengthening defenses in three areas: federal networks, critical infrastructure and the public online. Among other things, the administration is calling for the US to replace "antiquated systems" and move many of its operations to the cloud.

Cook plans to bring up a handful of issues at the event, including the needs for strong encryption to protect privacy and immigration to spur the US economy, Axios reported.

Trump also held a meeting with tech leaders in December, before he became president.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.



CNET en Español: Get all your tech news and reviews in Spanish.