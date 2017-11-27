The White House reportedly ponders personal phone ban for staff

Josh Miller/CNET

The White House may be the next to adopt a "no cellphones" policy for its staff.

According to anonymous administration officials quoted by Bloomberg, banning employees from using personal phones at work is a cybersecurity issue, and not to prevent leaks to the media.

The purported proposal isn't final, and neither are important details like when to impose the ban, and if all executive office staff would have to comply.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's personal phone was hacked earlier in October, according to reports.