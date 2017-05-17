Whistleblower Chelsea Manning walks free today

Enlarge Image Gail Orenstein/Corbis/Getty Images

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning walks free from prison on Wednesday, after serving nearly 7 years of a 35-year sentence.

Formerly known as Bradley Manning, the US soldier and intelligence analyst was imprisoned after leaking diplomatic and military documents to Wikileaks in 2010. Her sentence was commuted by outgoing President Barack Obama in January.

"For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea," said Manning, a transgender woman held in a male prison, in a statement released via her legal team. "Freedom used to be something that I dreamed of but never allowed myself to fully imagine. Now, freedom is something that I will again experience with friends and loved ones after nearly seven years of bars and cement, of periods of solitary confinement, and of my health care and autonomy restricted, including through routinely forced haircuts. I am forever grateful to the people who kept me alive, President Obama, my legal team and countless supporters."

For the time being, Manning will continue to be on active duty in the US military pending the outcome of her appeal.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange hailed Manning's release as an "epic victory".