Which Samsung Galaxy S21 should you buy? S21 vs. S21 Plus vs. S21 Ultra compared

Drew Evans/CNET

Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 lineup, includes the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. (Here's the CNET Galaxy S21 review and Galaxy S21 Ultra review.) As the names suggest, each model is slightly upgraded (and slightly pricier) than the one before it, resulting in a spectrum of specs to meet just about any Android user's needs. But how do you decide whether you're a baseline kind of person or if you should go directly to the top of the line? Sure, your budget can make the decision for you, but price doesn't tell the whole story and, depending on your needs, a higher-priced phone might also be the best value.

The most obvious differences among Samsung's Galaxy S21 line, besides the price, are screen size, battery capacity and camera capabilities. Going up the line, each phone increases in size. If you're small-handed, you might hate the heft of the Ultra. But if you're going to be watching a lot of videos, bigger is probably better.

Galaxy S21: 6.2 inches

Galaxy S21 Plus: 6.7 inches

Galaxy S21 Ultra: 6.8 inches

Battery capacity also increases as you move up the line, though we don't think you'll have any trouble getting through the day on a charge even with the baseline S21 phone. We'll be testing the Galaxy S21's battery soon and will have a better idea of battery life then.

Galaxy S21: 4,000 mAh

Galaxy S21 Plus: 4,800 mAh

Galaxy S21 Ultra: 5,000 mAh

Camera geeks are probably going to want to upgrade to the S21 Ultra. You can tell just by looking at the three phones that the S21 Ultra has some extra camera tricks up its sleeve, evidenced by its extra-large quadruple camera module, which also houses its flash. The S21 Ultra gets Space Zoom, an extra telephoto camera and a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens -- so far we're particularly impressed with S21 Ultra's zoom.

A few other things to consider: You want a pretty pink phone? Then you'll have to get the S21. Want S Pen support? Only the S21 Ultra has that. Ditto for storage greater than 256GB: Only the Ultra goes up to 512GB (that model gives you more RAM too), and none of the Galaxy S21 phones accommodates expandable storage. The S21 Plus and Ultra both feature a Gorilla Glass Victus backing, which lends durability that the plastic-backed S21 won't have.

Check out the chart below for all of the Galaxy S21 specs compared, and read our comparison of the Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 vs. S20 vs. S20 FE vs. Note 20.

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Display size, resolution 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (2,400x1,080 pixels), 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,400x1,080 pixels) 6.8-inch Edge WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (3,200x1,440 pixels) Pixel density 421 ppi 394 ppi 515 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 2.80x5.97x0.31 in 2.97x6.35x0.30 in 2.97x6.50x0.35 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 71.2x151.7x7.9 mm 75.6x161.5x7.8 mm 75.6x165.1x8.9 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.03 oz; 171g 7.12 oz; 202g 8.07 oz; 229g Mobile software Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Camera 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 108-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto), 10-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 40-megapixel Video capture 8K 8K 8K Processor Snapdragon 888 or 64-bit octa-core processor 2.8GHz (max 2.4GHz+1.8GHz) Snapdragon 888 or 64-bit octa-core processor 2.8GHz (max 2.4GHz+1.8GHz) Snapdragon 888 or 64-bit octa-core processor (max 2.4GHz+1.8GHz) Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB, 512GB RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB, 16GB Expandable storage No No No Battery 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen Headphone jack No No No Special features IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 30x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging, IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 30x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging, IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 100x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging, 10x optical zoom; S Pen support Price off-contract (USD) $800 (128GB) $1,000 (128 GB) $1,200 (128 GB) Price (GBP) £769 £949 £1,149 Price (AUD) AU$1,249 AU$1,549 AU$1,849