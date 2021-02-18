Which Roku should I buy in 2021? Compare the Streaming Stick Plus, Ultra, Express and more

Looking for a new Roku? You aren't alone. When it comes to bringing the seemingly endless number of streaming services to your TV, Roku stands out for its affordable pricing, solid features and excellent performance. While Amazon, Apple and Google all have impressive streaming players too, we've found that nothing matches Roku's simplicity and value.

But with a large portfolio of players ranging from a basic $25 Express to the midrange $50 Streaming Stick Plus to the top-tier $100 Ultra -- not to mention soundbars and even speakers -- picking the right Roku for your needs isn't easy.

Struggling to figure out which one to get? We're here to help.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Ultra is nearly identical to the Streaming Stick Plus as far as functionality, with a few additional features. It's a box, not a streaming stick, it supports Ethernet for wired connectivity and it can take advantage of Dolby Vision for 4K HDR streaming. It also has a few nifty remote features including an improved bundled controller that has a headphone jack and two programmable buttons plus a remote finder feature to help you locate it when it inevitably gets lost under the couch. Most will be happy saving the $50 difference and getting the Streaming Stick Plus, but if you want the best Roku has to offer, the Ultra is for you. Read our Roku Ultra (2020) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Express is the company's most basic streamer and it keeps things simple. It can use all the apps on Roku's platform, but streams are limited to HD (not 4K) and the remote is the barebones IR option that lacks voice controls and requires you to point at the tiny box. It's not flashy, but it gets the job done and comes with everything you might need (including an HDMI cable) in the box. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Roku The Roku Premiere is $5 more than the Express and adds support for 4K HDR and AirPlay. Everything you need is still included in the box. The remote still is Roku's basic, but the extra processing power should come in handy for keeping things running smoothly in the future. We still, however, prefer the Streaming Stick Plus thanks to its inclusion of the better voice remote. Roku currently has the Premiere on sale for $25, $5 cheaper than the Express which makes this a no-brainer pick if you're looking for a Roku on a budget.