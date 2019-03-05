On this podcast, we talk about:
- Head-to-head rating of Roku against Amazon Fire TV.
- Amazon's Alexa now working with Roku TVs and streamers.
- Netflix subtweeting Steven Spielberg in feud over future Oscars.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Which is better: Roku or Amazon Fire TV? (The 3:59, Ep. 528)
