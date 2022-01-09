Where to watch every Spider-Man movie: The Amazing Spider-Man, Far From Home and more

The release of Spider Man: No Way Home has inspired a flurry of conversations about all the Spider-Man movies, from the original trilogy starring Tobey Maguire to The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield to Marvel's spin on the franchise starring Tom Holland.
If you're looking for a refresher on the older films, or want to rewatch the MCU movies before going to see No Way Home, streaming services have you covered.
Here's where to watch all the Spider-Man movies, including the popular animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Spider-Man (2002)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99)
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99)
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)
Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)
YouTube (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $14.99)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Where to watch: Only in theaters, sorry. (Here's more on where you'll eventually be able to stream the film.)