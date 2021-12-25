Where to watch all the Spider-Man movies: Far From Home, Into the Spider-Verse and more

Sony

The release of Spider Man: No Way Home has inspired a flurry of conversations about all the Spider-Man movies, from the original trilogy starring Tobey Maguire to The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield to Marvel's spin on the franchise starring Tom Holland.

If you're looking for a refresher on the older films, or want to rewatch the MCU movies before going to see No Way Home, streaming services have you covered.

Here's where to watch all the Spider-Man movies, including the popular animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man (2002) Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET Where to watch: Peacock (Premium subscription required)

Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) Sony Pictures Where to watch: Peacock (Premium subscription required)

Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man 3 (2007) Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET Where to watch: Peacock (Premium subscription required)

Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) Sony Pictures Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) Sony Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Chuck Zlotnick Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) Sony Pictures Animation Where to watch: Amazon Prime (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Apple TV Plus (Rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99)

Vudu (Rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99)