Where to stream all the Oscars nominees, from West Side Story to Dune

Netflix

The 2022 Oscar nominations have been announced, reminding us of all the buzzy films from last year we haven't carved out time to watch yet. No need to fear, there's still time to stuff in the ones you missed before the Academy Awards winners are announced March 27.

Ten films are vying for best picture, including the Steven Spielberg-directed musical West Side Story and Guillermo Del Toro's psychological thriller Nightmare Alley. Several of them may be on streaming services you're already paying a subscription for.

Here are the best picture-nominated titles available for free with a streaming subscription, and those that you can stream for a fee.

On Prime Video



Amazon Studios In 1952, Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz face personal and professional obstacles that threaten their careers, their relationship and their hit television show. Best Actor: Javier Bardem

Best Actress: Nicole Kidman

Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons

On Netflix

Niko Tavernise/Netflix Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Best Picture

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

Netflix A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor (2 nominations)

Best Supporting Actress

Best Cinematography

Best Directing

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Adapted Screenplay

On Hulu and HBO Max

Searchlight Pictures An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Best Picture

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

On Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Supporting Actor

Available for purchase or rental

Warner Bros. Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. Dune debuted day and date in theaters and on HBO Max, but it has since left the streaming service. It should return to HBO Max at some point in the future, but if you can't wait, you can rent or buy it for as little as $6 or $13, at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Costume Design

Best Original Score

Best Sound

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

Focus Features A semi-autobiographical film that chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. Belfast is available for purchase for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Directing

Best Original Song

Best Sound

Best Original Screenplay

Warner Bros A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are through coaching from their father, Richard Williams. Like Dune, King Richard debuted in theaters and on HBO Max but it has since left the streaming service. It should return to HBO Max in the future, but in the meantime, you can buy it for $20 at vendors including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Film Editing

Best Original Song

Best Original Screenplay

Not yet available to stream

West Side Story (7 nominations) Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks, two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. While you can't stream Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation yet, stay tuned for its Disney Plus and HBO Max release March 2. Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Directing

Best Production Design

Best Song

Drive My Car (4 nominations) Janus Films After his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima. There, he begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Best Picture

Best Directing

Best International Feature Film

Best Adapted Screenplay