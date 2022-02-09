Where to stream all the Oscars nominees, from West Side Story to Dune

The 2022 Oscar nominations have been announced, reminding us of all the buzzy films from last year we haven't carved out time to watch yet. No need to fear, there's still time to stuff in the ones you missed before the Academy Awards winners are announced March 27.
Ten films are vying for best picture, including the Steven Spielberg-directed musical West Side Story and Guillermo Del Toro's psychological thriller Nightmare Alley. Several of them may be on streaming services you're already paying a subscription for.
Here are the best picture-nominated titles available for free with a streaming subscription, and those that you can stream for a fee.
On Prime Video
In 1952, Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz face personal and professional obstacles that threaten their careers, their relationship and their hit television show.
- Best Actor: Javier Bardem
- Best Actress: Nicole Kidman
- Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons
On Netflix
Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.
- Best Picture
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Film Editing
- Best Original Score
A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass.
- Best Picture
- Best Actor
- Best Supporting Actor (2 nominations)
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Cinematography
- Best Directing
- Best Film Editing
- Best Original Score
- Best Production Design
- Best Sound
- Best Adapted Screenplay
On Hulu and HBO Max
An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.
- Best Picture
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Production Design
On Apple TV Plus
As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.
- Best Picture
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Supporting Actor
Available for purchase or rental
Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.
Dune debuted day and date in theaters and on HBO Max, but it has since left the streaming service. It should return to HBO Max at some point in the future, but if you can't wait, you can rent or buy it for as little as $6 or $13, at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.
- Best Picture
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Costume Design
- Best Original Score
- Best Sound
- Best Cinematography
- Best Film Editing
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Best Production Design
- Best Visual Effects
A semi-autobiographical film that chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital.
Belfast is available for purchase for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.
- Best Picture
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Directing
- Best Original Song
- Best Sound
- Best Original Screenplay
A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are through coaching from their father, Richard Williams.
Like Dune, King Richard debuted in theaters and on HBO Max but it has since left the streaming service. It should return to HBO Max in the future, but in the meantime, you can buy it for $20 at vendors including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.
- Best Picture
- Best Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Film Editing
- Best Original Song
- Best Original Screenplay
Not yet available to stream
West Side Story (7 nominations)
Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks, two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.
While you can't stream Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation yet, stay tuned for its Disney Plus and HBO Max release March 2.
- Best Picture
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Directing
- Best Production Design
- Best Song
Drive My Car (4 nominations)
After his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima. There, he begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.
- Best Picture
- Best Directing
- Best International Feature Film
- Best Adapted Screenplay
Licorice Pizza (3 nominations)
The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and navigating first love in San Fernando Valley in 1973.
- Best Picture
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Directing