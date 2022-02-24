Russia Invades Ukraine Russian Invasion's Impact on Gas Prices, More Track Your Tax Refund Elden Ring Disney World Homes Wordle
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Where to Stream All the Oscar Nominees, From 'Free Guy' to 'The Power of the Dog'

Here are the titles now available on streaming services (and a few you can't stream yet).

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
free-guy-2020-movie

Free Guy is nominated for best visual effects.

 20th Century Studios

The 2022 Oscar nominations have been announced, reminding us of all the buzzy films from last year we haven't yet carved out time to watch. No need to worry. There's still time to stuff in the ones you missed before the Academy Award winners are announced March 27. 

Ten films are vying for best picture, including the Steven Spielberg-directed musical West Side Story and Guillermo del Toro's psychological thriller Nightmare Alley. Several of them may be on streaming services you already subscribe to. 

Here are the best picture nominees that are available with a streaming subscription, and those you can stream separately for a fee. 

On Netflix

Don't Look Up (4 nominations)
Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn humankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

  • Best Picture
  • Best Original Screenplay
  • Best Film Editing
  • Best Original Score
See at Netflix

Tick, Tick... Boom (2 nominations)
Netflix

On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.

  • Best Actor
  • Best Film Editing
See at Netflix

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (1 nomination)
Netflix

A quirky, dysfunctional family's road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity's unlikeliest last hope.

  • Best Animated Film
See at Netflix

The Lost Daughter (3 nominations)

Netflix

A woman's beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.

  • Best Actress
  • Best Supporting Actress
  • Best Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog (12 nominations)
Netflix

A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass.

  • Best Picture
  • Best Actor
  • Best Supporting Actor (2 nominations)
  • Best Supporting Actress
  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Directing
  • Best Film Editing
  • Best Original Score
  • Best Production Design
  • Best Sound
  • Best Adapted Screenplay
See at Netflix

The Hand of God (1 nomination)
Netflix

In 1980s Naples, Italy, an awkward Italian teen struggling to find his place experiences heartbreak and liberation after he's inadvertently saved from a freak accident by football legend Diego Maradona.

  • Best International Feature Film
See at Netflix
Subscribe to Netflix

On Hulu

Spencer (1 nomination)
Neon and Topic Studios

During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.

  • Best Actress
See at Hulu

Flee (3 nominations)
Neon

On the verge of marriage to his longtime boyfriend, a successful academic in Denmark is confronted with a secret from his past.

  • Best Animated Film
  • Best Documentary Feature
  • Best International Feature Film
See at Hulu

On Hulu and HBO Max

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2 nominations)

Searchlight Pictures

An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

  • Best Actress
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nightmare Alley (4 nominations)
Searchlight Pictures

An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

  • Best Picture
  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Production Design
See at Hulu
Subscribe to Hulu
Subscribe to HBO Max

On Disney Plus

Cruella (2 nominations)
Laurie Sparham/Disney

Emma Stone stars in this live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.

  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling
See at Disney Plus

Encanto (3 nominations)
Disney

A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

  • Best Animated Film
  • Best Original Score
  • Best Original Song
See at Disney Plus

Luca (1 nomination)
Pixar

On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human.

  • Best Animated Film
See at Disney Plus

Raya and the Last Dragon (1 nomination)
Walt Disney Pictures

In a realm known as Kumandra, a reimagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

  • Best Animated Film
See at Disney Plus

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
Marvel

Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

  • Best Visual Effects
See at Disney Plus

On Disney Plus and HBO Max

Free Guy (2021)
20th Century Studios

A bank teller discovers that he's actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.

  • Best Visual Effects
See at Disney Plus

On Apple TV Plus

The Tragedy of Macbeth (3 nominations)
Apple TV+

A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next king of Scotland. His ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans for seizing power.

  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Production Design
  • Best Actor
See at Apple TV+

CODA (3 nominations)
Apple TV Plus

As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

  • Best Picture
  • Best Adapted Screenplay
  • Best Supporting Actor
See at Apple TV+
Subscribe to Apple TV Plus

On Paramount Plus

Ascension (1 nomination)
Paramount Plus

The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the "Chinese Dream." This observational documentary presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all.

  • Best Documentary Feature
See at Paramount Plus

On Prime Video

Being the Ricardos (3 nominations)
Amazon Studios

In 1952, Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz face personal and professional obstacles that threaten their careers, their relationship and their hit television show.

  • Best Actor
  • Best Actress
  • Best Supporting Actor
See at Amazon

Coming 2 America (1 nomination)

Prime Video

The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.

  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Available for purchase or rental

No Time To Die (3 nominations)
MGM

James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help.

You can rent No Time to Die for $6 or buy the film for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.

  • Best Visual Effects
  • Best Sound
  • Best Original Song 
See at Amazon

Dune (10 nominations)
Warner Bros.

Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. 

Dune debuted day and date in theaters and on HBO Max, but it has since left the streaming service. It should return to HBO Max at some point in the future, but if you can't wait, you can rent or buy it for as little as $6 or $13, at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.

  • Best Picture
  • Best Adapted Screenplay
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Original Score
  • Best Sound
  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Film Editing
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Best Production Design
  • Best Visual Effects
See at Amazon

Belfast (7 nominations)
Focus Features

A semi-autobiographical film that chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital.

Belfast is available for purchase for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.

  • Best Picture
  • Best Supporting Actor
  • Best Supporting Actress
  • Best Directing
  • Best Original Song
  • Best Sound
  • Best Original Screenplay
See at Amazon

King Richard (6 nominations)
Warner Bros

A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are through coaching from their father, Richard Williams.

Like Dune, King Richard debuted in theaters and on HBO Max but it has since left the streaming service. It should return to HBO Max in the future, but in the meantime, you can buy it for $20 at vendors including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.

  • Best Picture
  • Best Actor
  • Best Supporting Actress
  • Best Film Editing
  • Best Original Song
  • Best Original Screenplay
See at Amazon

Not yet available to stream

West Side Story (7 nominations)

Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks, two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.

While you can't stream Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation yet, stay tuned for its Disney Plus and HBO Max release March 2.

  • Best Picture
  • Best Supporting Actor
  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Directing
  • Best Production Design
  • Best Song

Drive My Car (4 nominations)

Janus Films

After his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima. There, he begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.

Drive My Car arrives on HBO Max March 2. 

  • Best Picture
  • Best Directing
  • Best International Feature Film
  • Best Adapted Screenplay

Licorice Pizza (3 nominations)

MGM

The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and navigating first love in San Fernando Valley in 1973.

  • Best Picture
  • Best Original Screenplay
  • Best Directing