Where to Stream All the Oscar Nominees, From 'Free Guy' to 'The Power of the Dog'

The 2022 Oscar nominations have been announced, reminding us of all the buzzy films from last year we haven't yet carved out time to watch. No need to worry. There's still time to stuff in the ones you missed before the Academy Award winners are announced March 27.

Ten films are vying for best picture, including the Steven Spielberg-directed musical West Side Story and Guillermo del Toro's psychological thriller Nightmare Alley. Several of them may be on streaming services you already subscribe to.

Here are the best picture nominees that are available with a streaming subscription, and those you can stream separately for a fee.

On Netflix



Niko Tavernise/Netflix Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn humankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Best Picture

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

Netflix On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. Best Actor

Best Film Editing

Netflix A quirky, dysfunctional family's road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity's unlikeliest last hope. Best Animated Film

The Lost Daughter (3 nominations) Netflix A woman's beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past. Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Netflix A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass. Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor (2 nominations)

Best Supporting Actress

Best Cinematography

Best Directing

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Adapted Screenplay

Netflix In 1980s Naples, Italy, an awkward Italian teen struggling to find his place experiences heartbreak and liberation after he's inadvertently saved from a freak accident by football legend Diego Maradona. Best International Feature Film

On Hulu

Neon and Topic Studios During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles. Best Actress

Neon On the verge of marriage to his longtime boyfriend, a successful academic in Denmark is confronted with a secret from his past. Best Animated Film

Best Documentary Feature

Best International Feature Film

On Hulu and HBO Max



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2 nominations) Searchlight Pictures An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Best Actress

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Searchlight Pictures An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Best Picture

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

On Disney Plus

Laurie Sparham/Disney Emma Stone stars in this live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Disney A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Best Animated Film

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Pixar On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. Best Animated Film

Walt Disney Pictures In a realm known as Kumandra, a reimagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Best Animated Film

Marvel Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Best Visual Effects

On Disney Plus and HBO Max



20th Century Studios A bank teller discovers that he's actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. Best Visual Effects

On Apple TV Plus

Apple TV+ A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next king of Scotland. His ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans for seizing power. Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

Best Actor

Apple TV Plus As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Supporting Actor

On Paramount Plus



Paramount Plus The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the "Chinese Dream." This observational documentary presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all. Best Documentary Feature

On Prime Video



Amazon Studios In 1952, Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz face personal and professional obstacles that threaten their careers, their relationship and their hit television show. Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Coming 2 America (1 nomination) Prime Video The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Available for purchase or rental



MGM James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. You can rent No Time to Die for $6 or buy the film for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Best Visual Effects

Best Sound

Best Original Song



Warner Bros. Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. Dune debuted day and date in theaters and on HBO Max, but it has since left the streaming service. It should return to HBO Max at some point in the future, but if you can't wait, you can rent or buy it for as little as $6 or $13, at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Costume Design

Best Original Score

Best Sound

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

Focus Features A semi-autobiographical film that chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. Belfast is available for purchase for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Directing

Best Original Song

Best Sound

Best Original Screenplay

Warner Bros A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are through coaching from their father, Richard Williams. Like Dune, King Richard debuted in theaters and on HBO Max but it has since left the streaming service. It should return to HBO Max in the future, but in the meantime, you can buy it for $20 at vendors including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Film Editing

Best Original Song

Best Original Screenplay

Not yet available to stream

West Side Story (7 nominations) Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks, two rival gangs vying for control of the streets. While you can't stream Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation yet, stay tuned for its Disney Plus and HBO Max release March 2. Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Directing

Best Production Design

Best Song

Drive My Car (4 nominations) Janus Films After his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima. There, he begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Drive My Car arrives on HBO Max March 2. Best Picture

Best Directing

Best International Feature Film

Best Adapted Screenplay