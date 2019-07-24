It'd be an understatement to say the plant-based food industry is booming. Veggie burgers have come a long way since their humble, crumbly soy and black-bean beginnings, and vegan cheese is on the rise, too.
Beyond Meat, the company behind the popular Beyond Burger, shows no signs of slowing down: The company recently partnered with a meal kit company and expects to sell a lot more patties this year.
Wondering where you can get your hands on the coveted Beyond Burger? Find it at these national and regional chains:
- Carl's Jr.: Beyond Meat's fast-food debut was at Carl's Jr., and you can now find the burger at nearly all of the locations.
- Dunkin': As of July 2019, Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) is selling breakfast sandwiches with Beyond Meat sausage patties at all of its Manhattan locations, with plans to make them available nationwide.
- Yard House: This national sports bar chain has the Beyond Burger on its menu at all 79 locations. It also serves Follow Your Heart vegan cheese too. Find a Yard House near you.
- TGI Friday's: This national chain started offering the Beyond Burger as a trial in 2017. Now, you can find it at nearly 500 locations. Find the closest TGI Friday's.
- Luna Grill: Find the Beyond Burger at this Mediterannean-inspired grill across its California and Texas locations.
- BurgerFi: BurgerFi offers the Beyond Beyond burger at each of its locations.
- Next Level Burger: Ask for the Beyond patty in place of a regular beef patty on any burger. Find your nearest location.
- Twin Peaks: The Beyond Burger is available at all 80 U.S. locations. Find your local Twin Peaks.
- Black Bear Diner: Get the Beyond Burger from 130 locations across 13 states. Find the closest Black Bear Diner.
- Disney World: Not exactly a restaurant, but it's worth knowing that you can find the Beyond Burger and other vegan options throughout the park. Find it at Liberty Inn at Epcot, Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory in Disney's Port Orleans Resort and Fort Wilderness's Chuck Wagon.
- Hamburger Mary's: This coast-to-coast burger chain offers the Beyond Burger at all of its locations. Find one near you.
- Bareburger: Bareburger has a few fully vegan options on its menus, but you can also sub in the Beyond patty on any burger. Find the nearest Bareburger.
- VeggieGrill: Find the Beyond Burger, along with tons of other vegetarian options, at all Veggie Grill locations. Find one near you.
- Del Taco: Okay, so you won't find a Beyond Burger at Del Taco, but you will find tacos and burritos made with Beyond Meat beef crumbles. Find the closest Del Taco.
- Showmar's: Find a Greek-inspired take on the Beyond Burger at all Showmar's locations. Find the nearest Showmar's.
- Carolina Ale House: Swap a beef patty for the Beyond patty on any burger at this southern chain's 30 locations. Find your local Carolina Ale House.
- Zinburger: This East Coast chain offers the Beyond Burger at all of its locations. Find one near you.
- Tim Hortons: This Canadian fast casual chain (with locations in the US) serves Beyond Meat burgers and breakfast sandwiches with Beyond Meat sausage patties.
