Where to buy a PS5: Restock updates for GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you're still frantically hitting "refresh" on your browser hoping to find a PS5 for sale, allow me to paraphrase Cpl. Hicks when he told Ripley to ease down on the accelerator in the movie Aliens: You're just grinding metal. The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation console that launched nearly a month ago, has been virtually impossible to find anywhere, in stores or online. Right now the only PS5s you can buy are marked up to obscene prices on reseller sites like eBay and StockX, often several times their retail value of $400 or $500 (depending upon which model you want).

People are getting desperate for any crumbs of restocking news, and gamers have been collectively turning to Twitter for rumors and speculation. Last week, for example, our friends in Canada got a heads up on some inventory at Walmart, but that doesn't do Americans much good since there hasn't been a similar inventory drop in the US.

🎮 What: #PS5 and #XboxSeriesX ONLINE ONLY restock.



⏰ When: Thursday, December 3rd.

- PS5: live at 11am EST.

- XSX: live at 12pm EST.



⛔ Strict limit of 1 per household. Due to high demand, shipping times may be longer than usual. Orders are planned to arrive before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/TmuMfB1Qyt — Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) December 1, 2020

In the lower 48, one recent tweet from gaming news source Showtime suggested that some Target stores were gearing up for an inventory drop with up to 10,000 PS5s accumulating for an online-only sale later this week.

Some Target stores are showing up to 10K #PS5 just a reminder they’re going to be for ONLINE ONLY for in-store pick up. Targets first event is supposed to be this week! https://t.co/jYSeWiLUtO — Sh💀wtime | Gaming News | Next Gen Updates (@ShowtimePro4) December 2, 2020

That's certainly plausible; we've seen restocks happen at Walmart and elsewhere in recent weeks. Walmart and Antonline in particular have used Twitter in the past to keep customers informed about inventory drops, so we'll be watching this potential Target sale closely.

Much of the Twitter action is ultimately unhelpful, however, whether it's a tweet about inventory that sells out more or less instantly, or a gentle tease that points to possible inventory maybe, soon, possibly, sorry -- sold out.

Some Targets still have inventory of the #PS5. There could possibly be another drop soon. They just have to count inventory across all stores. I will keep you informed guys! — PS5 Alerts (@PS5RestockAlert) December 3, 2020

So what's a gamer to do? For sure, follow the news on Twitter. It's a good source for instant updates and you might get lucky. But we're also keeping you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning right here.

Just a reminder: The PS5 is available in two versions: a $500 model with Blu-ray, and an otherwise identical $400 digital-only version without a disc slot. At this point, people are happy to get their hands on either one, but if you don't have a library of optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.

Read more at GameSpot: Latest PS5 news and complete coverage

PS5 restock possibilities

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upwards of a $300 markup to get this puppy by Christmas. As your friend, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $970.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

More PS5 coverage



Now playing: Watch this: PS5 review: full breakdown of all the new features

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.