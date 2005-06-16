Where the Net's wild things are

roundup Want to know where your systems are vulnerable? Just invite over a few hackers--that's what Microsoft did. Also: Trojans on the march, and worms a-wriggling.
June 16, 2005
June 16, 2005
June 15, 2005
June 15, 2005
June 14, 2005
June 14, 2005
June 14, 2005
June 14, 2005
June 13, 2005
Hackers go to Redmondspecial report In the name of education, Microsoft invites security researchers to infiltrate Windows systems.
June 16, 2005
Asian Trojans attacking U.K., agency warnsThe cyberattack mainly targets central government, but other British organizations are also at risk.
June 16, 2005
New worm hits AIM networkWorm spreads quickly on AOL's instant messaging service but is contained within hours.
June 15, 2005
Zombie army camped out on AOL, report saysBig ISPs are the top source of attacks by hijacked PCs, survey says. Not surprising, retorts AOL--we've got a lot of members.
June 15, 2005
Browser-based attacks increase as viruses dipViruses and worms hit IT operations a bit less often, but browser-based attacks are an increasing headache, new survey finds.
June 14, 2005
Java flaws open door to hackersSun fixes two security bugs in Java that could put computers running Windows, Linux and Solaris at risk of attack.
June 14, 2005
Fixes in for critical IE, Windows flawsThree of the 10 bulletins in Microsoft's monthly batch of patches deal with three holes that could let intruders take over a PC.
June 14, 2005
Feds vulnerable to lots of Net threatsGovernment agencies are plagued by spyware, phishing attacks and spam, but they're not prepared for the onslaught, a GAO survey finds.
June 14, 2005
'Trusted displays' suggested as online security boostMicrosoft researcher says smart card readers and USB tokens could further secure e-commerce with a screen to approve transactions.
June 13, 2005
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.