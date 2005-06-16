Where the Net's wild things are

roundup

June 16, 2005

In the name of education, Microsoft invites security researchers to infiltrate Windows systems.

June 16, 2005

The cyberattack mainly targets central government, but other British organizations are also at risk.

June 15, 2005

Worm spreads quickly on AOL's instant messaging service but is contained within hours.

June 15, 2005

Big ISPs are the top source of attacks by hijacked PCs, survey says. Not surprising, retorts AOL--we've got a lot of members.

June 14, 2005

Viruses and worms hit IT operations a bit less often, but browser-based attacks are an increasing headache, new survey finds.

June 14, 2005

Sun fixes two security bugs in Java that could put computers running Windows, Linux and Solaris at risk of attack.

June 14, 2005

Three of the 10 bulletins in Microsoft's monthly batch of patches deal with three holes that could let intruders take over a PC.

June 14, 2005

Government agencies are plagued by spyware, phishing attacks and spam, but they're not prepared for the onslaught, a GAO survey finds.

June 13, 2005

Microsoft researcher says smart card readers and USB tokens could further secure e-commerce with a screen to approve transactions.