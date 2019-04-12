Where is Julian Assange's cat? The internet wants answers right meow

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, is in British custody after losing asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Thursday. But what about his cat?
Assange wasn't always alone in his embassy exile. For at least part of the seven years he was there, he had a feline friend who was featured on social media and had its own Instagram and Twitter accounts. Embassy Cat's social media bios even got punny, stating, "I live in the Ecuadorian Embassy with Julian Assange. Interested in counter-purrveillance."
And when Assange was taken into custody, some on social media worried about the cat.
The cat appears to have been just a kitten when Assange took it in, based on Instagram and Twitter photos. Its accounts began in May 2016. No new Instagram photos have been posted since March 2017, although the Twitter account was still retweeting in March 2018.
During its time in the embassy, the cat played with celebrity visitors, including filmmaker Michael Moore, and did regular cat things, like hiding in a hat or slopping milk on the floor.
The Washington Post scratched into the cat's current status and clawed up some conflicting reports. Former WikiLeaks staffer James Ball tweeted that the cat was reportedly given to a shelter.
But back in November, Hanna Jonasson of Assange's legal team said the cat managed to avoid the shelter and was given to Assange's family.
It's unclear if the cat had a name. In a 2017 profile in The New Yorker, Assange called it both "Michi" and "Cat-stro." Online, many called it James.
And some on the internet just had fun with the idea of a cat companion living in exile.
"There's ZERO chance Assange's cat isn't the head of WikiLeaks," wrote one Twitter user. "Julian is the fall guy. This was always the plan."
Naturally, someone even started a new Twitter account for the cat. One of its first tweets plays off one of the oldest cat memes, writing, "I can haz extradition?"
Originally published 10:03 a.m. PT.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
Apple TV Channel's streaming service is here: Get ready for another way to watch your shows in an already crowded battle for your views.
Discuss: Where is Julian Assange's cat? The internet wants answers right meow
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.