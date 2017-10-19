Where in the world is Amazon HQ2? (The 3:59, ep. 302)

CNET

It's deadline day for Amazon to decide which city it'll build its new headquarters in.

Across the United States, cities have tried to tempt the e-commerce giant to move in with stunts like sending the company a huge 21-foot-tall cactus or promising to rename themselves Amazon. The tech powerhouse is set to announce where it's headed, and we've got some theories on where that'll be.

Also on the podcast, we take a look at Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant, coming to refrigerators.

