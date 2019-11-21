When will episode 3 of The Mandalorian be released on Disney Plus?

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The Mandalorian is in full swing, having launched alongside Disney Plus. It's also brought us the pop culture phenomenon that is Baby Yoda. But if you're used to binge watching shows on Netflix you might be surprised to hear that The Mandalorian is actually being drip fed to us week by week. Sorta.

Episode 1 launched alongside Disney Plus last week, and episode 2 hit just in time for the weekend, but when it episode 3 available? Read below to find out.

For the most part The Mandalorian be released in weekly increments there are a few exceptions to this rule. Confused? Understandable.

Let's break it down as simply as possible.

Here's the schedule...

Episode 1: Already available

Episode 2: Already available

Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 22

Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 29

Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 6

Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 13

Episode 7: Wednesday, Dec. 18

Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 27

When will it start?

As for the specific time, episode 2 dropped at 3am ET on November 15, so it's possible that other episodes will drop at the same time.

Another alternative for those of you on Twitter, if you "like" the tweet below, The Mandalorian Twitter account will notify you when the episode drops, if you want to watch as soon as it's ready.

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. ❤️ this Tweet to receive a transmission when each new chapter of #TheMandalorian becomes available on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Ulig28XGfS — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) November 5, 2019