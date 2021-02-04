Corinne Reichert/CNET

In 2020, Disneyland announced it would close its gates for an entire month for the first time in the 65-year history of the resort. Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the iconic California theme park shut down on March 12, 2020 -- and has remained closed ever since.

Disneyland Resort became a mass coronavirus vaccine site instead of a theme park destination in 2021. The Toy Story parking lot began serving up coronavirus vaccinations on Jan. 14 as Orange County's first point-of-dispensing supersite (or "Super POD"). Disneyland Resort had "stepped up" to host mass vaccine distribution and would be "absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus," the county said.

For now, only people in Phases 1A and 1B are permitted access to the vaccine, a group that includes health care workers, law enforcement first responders in high-risk areas and those aged 65 and older. They can book a Disneyland vaccination appointment through a new app developed with Orange County.

So when will Disneyland and California Adventure reopen, and why haven't they while many of Disney's other global theme parks, including Walt Disney World on the opposite coast of the US, have?

When can Disneyland reopen?

Disneyland initially announced an optimistic reopening date of July 17, its 65th anniversary. But it was forced to backtrack on those plans in late June, when California declined to issue theme park guidance.

California finally revealed its theme park reopening guidelines on Oct. 20: The state will allow Disneyland to open only once Orange County is in the "yellow," or minimal, tier of COVID-19 transmission. That means it must have less than one daily new case of coronavirus per 100,000 people, as well as less than 2% of tests coming back positive. However, a draft bill from two California Assembly makers on Feb. 4 would see large theme parks pushed into the "orange," or moderate, tier for reopening -- where daily cases can be up to 3.9, with positive test rates of up to 4.9%.

Orange County has regressed from the red tier to the purple since October. As of Feb. 2, 2021, it's sitting at 43.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people, with a 10.9% positive rate on test results. Those numbers mark a significant rise since the announcement of theme park guidance, so reopening is off the table for the foreseeable future.

What will Disneyland look like when it reopens?

Once Disneyland does reopen, park capacity will be limited to 25% and reservations will be required. Plexiglass has already been installed at the park entry points.

Smaller theme parks -- those with a total capacity of 15,000 people or fewer -- are permitted to reopen once their county reaches the orange or "moderate" tier, but they'll be capped at 25% attendance or 500 people, whichever is less. Only outdoor attractions can be open, reservations are required, and only locals can attend.

While we're waiting for the parks to reopen, you can check out some behind-the-scenes magic on the Disney Parks TikTok account, or the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

Downtown Disney, part of California Adventure reopen

The Downtown Disney shopping and dining area reopened six months ago on July 9 in line with California's restaurant and retail opening guidelines. It was followed by the main street area of California Adventure theme park on Nov. 19, including Buena Vista Street and parts of Hollywood Land.

California Adventure's reopening includes all stores in Buena Vista Street, as well as dining locations like the Carthay Circle Lounge, Smokejumper's Grill, Award Wieners, Starbucks and carts for churros and popcorn. Disney has yet to announce whether it's planning to similarly reopen the shopping and dining locations along Main Street USA inside of Disneyland.

Between December 2020 and January 2021, Orange County was subject to strict stay-at-home orders due to ICU capacity falling below 15%. Restaurants were forced to close in Downtown Disney and California Adventure, but Gov. Newsom lifted the lockdown orders on Jan. 25.

Why was Disney World allowed to reopen?

Disney was able to reopen the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios way back in July. It was permitted to do so by Florida's less-strict state and local guidelines.

The Orlando Disney parks have social distancing and wellness measures, including temperature screenings, wearing masks, keeping guests six feet apart while lining up for attractions and a guest reservation system to limit capacity. Fireworks have also been suspended.

Disney Springs shopping and dining area reopened on May 20 with limited parking, fewer entrances, temperature screening before entry, masks required, physically distanced lines and barriers, reduced hours, no entertainment and more sanitization and disinfectant. Disney-owned stores and restaurants in Disney Springs began reopening May 27.

Disneyland cancels and refunds annual passes

Disneyland announced Jan. 14 that it'll be canceling its annual passholder program for now.

"Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program," Disneyland President Ken Potrock said in a statement.

Disneyland is "developing new membership offerings" for when it reopens. Those who held an active annual pass as if March 14, 2020, are now called "Legacy Passholders" and will continue getting discounts for now when shopping or dining at Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street in California Adventure. Legacy Passholders will also get early access to the new Star Wars store and Wanda Vision photo op, both of which are coming to Downtown Disney soon.

Layoffs across the US theme parks business

Vacationers aren't the only ones affected by Disneyland's continuing closure -- Disney announced on Sept. 29 that it would lay off 28,000 US employees, citing reduced capacity at its theme parks due to social distancing requirements, as well as California's "unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen."

In an SEC filing on Nov. 26, Disney revealed it would be laying off an additional 4,000 employees, for 32,000 total.

Disneyland reached an agreement with 11 unions representing its workers as of Oct. 14, according to the Orange County Register, so that it's ready to open immediately as soon as permitted. The California Health and Human Services Agency reportedly sent state health officials to assess Disney World in Florida during the first week of October, the Los Angeles Times reported.

