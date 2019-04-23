When to pee during Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is an incredibly tight film, and at three hours, it's the longest MCU film ever. So when's the best time to pee if you loaded up on liquids before or during the movie? Here are our votes for when to make that super speedy run to the bathroom during the 22nd Marvel movie.

Note that these suggestions aren't as scientific as, say, understanding the quantum realm. They're just decent times to go if you really have to. Because in truth, there really is no good time to pee after the first half of the movie.

When the San Francisco title card comes on screen

If you made the crucial mistake of not peeing before the film, you won't miss much if you duck out now. This Ant-Man segment is about 30 minutes into the film and is mostly just Scott connecting dots the audience already knows.

When Hulk is having lunch

This scene is just over an hour into the film, and while it's amusing, missing it isn't a dealbreaker (in fact, you may escape some cringe-y silly moments). The next 10 to 15 minutes after this scene is the safest window to empty your bladder.

When the New Jersey title card comes on screen

There are no good spots to pee in the last hour of this film.

We repeat, there are no good spots to pee during the last hour of this film. So if your bladder's at the end of its rope, pee now! This segment is your last decent opportunity for a bathroom break. While it's filled with nostalgia, you won't be missing any real conflict and it's fairly easy to fill in the blanks. Plus, if you pee fast enough, you'll probably catch the tale end of the segment.

Or just take Paul Rudd's advice for your bathroom breaks:

The best time to go pee during 'Avengers: Endgame'? Paul Rudd says just pee in your popcorn tub and move on... pic.twitter.com/GUV7aGsf40 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 9, 2019

We'll be updating this list throughout the weekend in case we "accidentally" discover another appropriate time to go -- and let us know if you have a better time. Later, we can also include what you missed during those scenes, but for now, we don't want to spoil anything too big.

Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie of the year, poised to break box office records as it begins opening around the world. Stay tuned for more on CNET about the movie itself, the MCU, and what you need to know about Endgame's credits.