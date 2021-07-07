When it comes to aliens, Americans still want to believe, Pew poll shows

Erin Carson/CNET

The Pentagon's much-awaited report on UFOs was kind of a letdown. Other than one deflating balloon, most of the sightings it tackled remain unexplained. But Americans still want to believe, Fox Mulder-style. A Pew Research Center survey conducted just before the release of the government report says 65% of Americans believe intelligent life exists on other planets.

Pew surveyed 10,417 randomly selected US adults between June 14 and June 24. In addition to the nearly two-thirds who think there's intelligent life on other planets, more than half -- 51% -- say the UFOs reported by military personnel are likely evidence of intelligent life outside Earth.

But believing in extraterrestrial life doesn't mean the people who took the poll are frightened. Most people surveyed -- 87% -- say UFOs are not a threat at all, or at best, a minor threat. Some are worried, though. One in 10 do say UFOs are a major threat to US national security.

When Pew broke down the people surveyed, some trends showed up. Younger Americans are more likely to believe. Of adults under 30, 76% say intelligent life exists on other planets, versus 57% of those 50 and older. Men are more likely than women to believe in extraterrestrial life, with 70% of men willing to believe versus 60 percent of women.

As CNET's Jackson Ryan points out, there are definitely UFOs out there. It's their connection with alien life -- and the Hollywood version of that life -- that continues to fascinate.

"Unidentified flying objects are real," he writes. "That's a fact. There's no need for further discussion. The issue is UFOs -- 'things in the sky we can't explain' -- have become synonymous with alien visitation. ... As far as we can tell, there's no life in the solar system (despite what some Mars fanatics might have you believe), and right now there's no evidence of life outside it, either."