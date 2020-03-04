CNET

Amazon Prime Day is coming soon. OK, maybe "soon" is a stretch -- there's still snow on the ground, for heaven's sake -- but it's never too early to start planning. After all, we're talking about site-wide discounts at America's largest online retailer that are on par with (and sometimes even better than) Black Friday!

Although the company has yet to announce Prime Day 2020 dates, here's how it played out last year: The sale spanned 48 hours, starting on Monday, July 15, and running through Monday, July 16. The announcement of those dates occurred on June 25. Based on 2019 (and previous years), here's what we can assume about Prime Day 2020:

It will almost certainly happen in mid-July -- possibly the week of July 12.

It will probably span at least two full days, as it did last year. Could it extend to three days or even a full week? I wouldn't rule that out.

The biggest discounts will, of course, apply to Amazon's own products and brands, including the full range of Echo smart speakers Fire TV streamers, Kindle readers, Blink cameras and so on. And while there's a lot of "cruft" to sort through, we also tend to see solid discounts on third-party products such as Bose headphones, iPads and Instant Pots.

Obviously we'll keep you posted once we get more news about dates, deals and everything else.

Where can I find more Prime Day advice?

It's never too early to start learning the tricks of the Prime Day trade. For now, you can check out my main stories from last year:

I can't wait for July. Where can I find good deals now?

Yes, July is still months away. But there are still plenty of sales and deals in the meantime.

See the CNET Coupons hub for new discounts from major retailers every week.

Read my own Cheapskate feed

Check out CNET Deals, where we share aggregate a variety of deals from our retail partners and the web at large.

Check out , which is updated daily.

And, as always, feel free to share your own tips for Prime Day and saving money in general!

