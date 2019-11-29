When will episode 5 of The Mandalorian be released on Disney Plus?

Disney

The Mandalorian is in full swing, having launched alongside Disney Plus and bringing us the gift that is Baby Yoda. But you might be surprised to hear that the first live action Star Wars show is actually being drip-fed to us week by week. Like old-fashioned television.

Sorta.

Episode 1 launched alongside Disney Plus, episode 2 came out a few days later, episode 3 arrived last week and episode 4 offered an alternative to shopping on Black Friday. But when is episode 5 available? Read below to find out.

For the most part, The Mandalorian will be released in weekly increments. But there are a few exceptions to this rule. Confused? Understandable.

Let's break it down as simply as possible.

Here's the schedule...

Episode 1: Already available

Episode 2: Already available

Episode 3: Already available

Episode 4: Already available

Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 6

Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 13

Episode 7: Wednesday, Dec. 18

Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 27

When will it start?

As for the specific time, episode 4 dropped at 3 a.m. ET on Nov. 29, so it's possible that other episodes will drop at the same time.

Another alternative for those of you on Twitter, if you "like" the tweet below, The Mandalorian Twitter account will notify you when the episode drops, if you want to watch as soon as it's ready.

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. ❤️ this Tweet to receive a transmission when each new chapter of #TheMandalorian becomes available on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Ulig28XGfS — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) November 5, 2019