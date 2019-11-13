When is episode 2 of The Mandalorian released on Disney Plus?

Disney

Episode 1 of The Mandalorian is finally here, having launched alongside Disney Plus. But if you're used to binge watching shows on Netflix you might be surprised to hear that The Mandalorian is actually being drip fed to us.

For the most part it'll be released in weekly increments but episode 2 is set to drop roughly three days after episode 1. Confused? Understandable.

Let's break it down as simply as possible.

Here's the schedule...

Episode 1: Already available

Episode 2: Friday, Nov. 15

Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 22

Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 29

Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 6

Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 13

Episode 7: Wednesday, Dec. 18

Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 27

When will it start?

As for the specific time, episode 1 dropped alongside Disney Plus itself at 6 a.m. ET, so it's possible that other episodes will drop at the same time. We'll be able to confirm that on Friday, Nov. 15 when episode 2 drops.

Another alternative for those of you on Twitter, if you "like" the tweet below, The Mandalorian Twitter account will notify you when the episode drops, if you want to watch as soon as it's ready.

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. ❤️ this Tweet to receive a transmission when each new chapter of #TheMandalorian becomes available on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Ulig28XGfS — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) November 5, 2019

