Amazon Prime Day 2021: Dates, deals and how you can save extra money

CNET

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 takes place in June this year -- not July like in years past, not October like in 2020. The exact dates have yet to be announced, but I expect that to happen pretty soon. In the meantime, here's the key thing to know: All Amazon devices -- Echo speakers and smart displays, Fire TVs and streaming sticks, Ring home-security gear and so on -- will see some of the biggest discounts of the year.

Read more: There are already deals on Amazon's new Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8

Great, business as usual, right? Yes, but you're probably wondering what else will be on sale. My Prime Day crystal ball (which relies heavily on years past) indicates major deals on Bose WH-1000XM4 headphones, Apple iPads and AirPods, various Fitbit fitness bands, Instant Pot cookers, Roku streamers and more. If you're thinking of buying and name-brand electronics right now, you might want to sit tight.

At the same time, a little advance planning can help you save even more. See below for some key Prime Day money-saving tips. And check for updates right from the horse's mouth.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Shouldn't they call it "Prime Days"? Because it hasn't been just a single day for years. Prime Day 2021 will likely span at least two days, with a batch of early discounts leading up to the main event and a few days' worth of stragglers after. As noted above, Prime Day typically occurs in early July -- but this year it's happening in June. The date isn't set until Amazon makes it official.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021? As always, anything and everything. But this is definitely the time of year to look for deep discounts on Amazon gear, including: Echo smart speakers and displays

Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks

Fire tablets

Kindle e-readers

Ring security devices

Eero networking products Granted, that stuff goes on sale all the time -- a recent Mother's Day sale revealed close-to-Prime-Day savings on a lot of these devices -- but the absolute lowest prices are usually reserved for Prime Day and Black Friday. We also typically see better-than-usual deals on things like Instant Pots, Apple AirPods, Bose headphones and Roku streamers. Make no mistake: This might be Amazon's party, but plenty of other stores and sellers will be getting in on the action.

What other stores will participate in Prime Day 2021? This may be an Amazon event, but that won't stop other stores from getting in on the action. Expect Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, Walmart and other stores to roll out big sales of their own. Best Buy, for example, is likely to compete heavily on TV deals, while Target will likely lean into its RedCard credit card, which can save you an extra 5% on most purchases.

How can I save more during Prime Day 2021? The best thing you can do is sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. It's a no-annual-fee card, so there's no cost to get it. Once you're approved, you'll immediately receive a $100 Amazon gift card, and then get 5% cash back on most Amazon purchases -- including products that are on sale for Prime Day. Sometimes Amazon even bumps that cash back to 10% or even 15% on select items. Right now, for example, you can also get 15% back on various Kasa smart home products, 10% back on the Amazfit Band 5 and more.

What Amazon Prime Day deals can I get right now? So far we're not seeing any early Prime Day deals, but trust me when I say there are deals to be had all day every day. You can check my Cheapskate page for the latest and greatest, sign up for the Cheapskate newsletter (see that "Sign Me Up" box just below), get deal texts sent right to your phone and so on. You can also follow me on Facebook and Twitter. And check out Amazon's Daily Deals page, where the retailer markets its limited-time and semi-permanent offers. Spoiler alert: Deal quality varies widely from day to day.

Stay tuned for more!

Read more: The Cheapskate's 6 ways to win Prime Day

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.