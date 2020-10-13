When does The Mandalorian season 2 start on Disney Plus?

Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

The Mandalorian's second season is about to kick off and, unlike many shows, say on Netflix, we're not getting all the episodes in one almighty dump.

Disney Plus just announced the release schedule for all eight episodes of season 2 and, thankfully, it's all pretty straight forward.

Season 2's episodes will air as follows:

Episode 1: Friday 30th October

Friday 30th October Episode 2: Friday 6th November

Friday 6th November Episode 3: Friday 13th November

Friday 13th November Episode 4: Friday 20th November

Friday 20th November Episode 5: Friday 27th November

Friday 27th November Episode 6: Friday 4th December

Friday 4th December Episode 7: Friday 11th December

Friday 11th December Episode 8: Friday, 18th December

It's basically a weekly drop each Friday. In its first season The Mandalorian had a bit of a weirder schedule, with some episodes dropping within days, and others with a gap of almost two weeks. This time round it seems like Disney is going a bit more regimented to avoid confusion and disappointment.

But what time can you expect new episodes to drop? Disney Plus tends to drop new content just after midnight PT. So we fully expect to see new episodes drop around 12.01 PT. We'll update if this changes.



Disney also just released a brand new TV spot in advance of the new season.

We'll be doing episode recaps here at CNET, so stay tuned for that.