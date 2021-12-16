When does season 2 of The Witcher drop on Netflix?

Netflix

The entire eight-episode second season of The Witcher hits Netflix on Friday, with Henry Cavill returning as Geralt of Rivera and plenty more monstery, magicy mayhem. Here's how to prep.

When will The Witcher season two drop?

You've watched the first season already on Netflix, yes? If not, it's only eight episodes — call in sick to work for one lousy day and you can binge your way right through to season 2. And then take another day on Friday, because Netflix is dropping all eight episodes on Friday.

The show drops at midnight PT, 3 am ET, so either stay up late or get up early if you want to be among the first viewers.

Sneak peek at The Witcher season 2

Be sure and catch up with the newest trailer, from late October, which we sum up here. Something has changed and it doesn't look good for our friends. Readers of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, you should know season 2 is based on the novels Blood of Elves and the beginning of Time of Contempt.

More on The Witcher, please

Need more while you wait? On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, British actor Paul Bullion, who plays Lambert on The Witcher, talked to CNET about what it's like on the show, including the importance of carrying a sword, and Henry Cavill's killer sense or humor. Subscribe to I'm So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app.

And you can catch up with how Netflix pulled off making the show during COVID-19 with this behind-the-scenes video.

Also, there's an animated series based on the world of The Witcher. Tune in to Netflix for Nightmare of the Wolf, a prequel of sorts.

Is it Friday yet?