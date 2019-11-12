When does episode 2 of The Mandalorian come out on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is here, and episode 1 of The Mandalorian launched alongside it. But if you're wondering when the rest of the season is available to stream, the answer is slightly complicated.
Yes, the show will be released in weekly increments but episode 2 is set to drop roughly three days after episode 1. Confused? Let's just break it down as simply as possible.
Here's the schedule...
Episode 1: Already available
Episode 2: Friday, Nov. 15
Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 22
Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 29
Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 6
Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 13
Episode 7: Wednesday, Dec. 18
Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 27
When will it start?
As for the specific time, episode 1 dropped alongside Disney Plus itself at 6 a.m. ET, so it's possible that other episodes will drop at the same time. We'll be able to confirm that on Friday, Nov. 15 when episode 2 drops.
Another alternative for those of you on Twitter, if you "like" the tweet below, The Mandalorian Twitter account will notify you when the episode drops, if you want to watch as soon as it's ready.
