When are In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad and more coming to HBO Max?

AT&T's decision last year to move its 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate to a simultaneous release on HBO Max at no additional charge sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It also provided a welcome benefit to subscribers looking for new things to watch while stuck at home. With the summer movie season getting underway, the next film on the Warner Bros. slate is In The Heights. The theatrical adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit arrives in theaters and on the streaming service on June 11.

As with other films, it won't cost any extra for HBO Max subscribers to stream it, but there is a catch. All of these first-run films are on a 31-day clock until they leave HBO Max, so you will need to make sure to watch during that window.

Macall Polay/Warner Bros.

These films are also only available to subscribers of the $15-per-month ad-free HBO Max. If you have the service's new, cheaper $10-per-month ad-supported option, the films won't be available.

What else is coming? Here's a breakdown of some of the rest of the Warner Bros. 2021 theatrical slate, as well as answers to a few other questions.

WarnerMedia

Which big movies are coming out when?

This is a list of some of the big new movies on HBO Max in 2021, and when they will arrive both in theaters and on the streaming service.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for June 2021

June 11: In The Heights

July 16: Space Jam: A New Legacy

Aug. 6: The Suicide Squad

Sept. 3: Reminiscence

Sept. 10: Malignant

Sept. 24: The Many Saints of Newark

Oct. 1: Dune

Oct. 22: Cry Macho

Nov. 19: King Richard

Dec. 22: Matrix 4

Will any of these films be released in Imax in theaters?

WarnerMedia, the group within AT&T that oversees both Warner Bros. and HBO Max, confirmed to CNET that it plans to release a number of the above films in Imax in areas where theaters are open. This includes The Suicide Squad, Dune and Matrix 4.

If I watch on HBO Max, will the films be available in 4K HDR?

The first major film in this endeavor, Wonder Woman 1984, was also HBO Max's first title to stream in 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Whereas rival streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus regularly release new originals in the higher resolution formats, HBO Max has been a bit slower building out its 4K offerings.

WarnerMedia confirmed to CNET that the entire theatrical slate that is coming to HBO Max will stream in 4K on the streaming service, though Dolby Atmos support for higher quality sound may vary depending on how each film was produced.

Sarah Tew/CNET

How long will these films be on HBO Max?

The initial window for these films to stream on HBO Max is 31 days, though the exact times may vary. Wonder Woman 1984, for instance, arrived at 9 a.m. PT on Dec. 25 last year.

We don't yet know when exactly the clock will start with all of these upcoming films, as it is possible some titles will arrive earlier to coincide with midnight screenings being held in theaters.

After that 31-day period is up the films will continue their theatrical runs and follow the traditional post-theater process of heading to on-demand, DVD, Blu-ray and digital platforms.

Is there any extra cost to stream these movies on HBO Max?

Unlike Disney Plus and its Premier access, HBO Max does not charge for first-run viewing of its newest movies. All of the above films will be available to stream as part of the regular HBO Max subscription that runs $15 per month.