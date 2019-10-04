Whedon, Gunn respond to Scorsese saying Marvel movies aren't cinema

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese, one of the most famous directors of our time, apparently doesn't consider Marvel films to be cinema. In a recent interview with Empire, Scorsese reportedly compared superhero franchises to theme parks.

"It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," Scorsese told Empire. In the same interview, Scorsese reportedly said his past attempts to get into Marvel films had been unsuccessful.

Scorsese's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, Marvel directors Joss Whedon and James Gunn defended the superhero films on Twitter. Gunn and Whedon both expressed hurt at Scorsese's criticism, especially without having seen the films.

"Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way," tweeted Gunn, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy films. "That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can't wait to see The Irishman."

Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way. https://t.co/hzHp8x4Aj8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering a new phase after Avengers End Game wrapped up the Infinity Saga. The upcoming Disney Plus streaming service is planning a slew of MCU shows. Fans can also look forward to a Black Widow movie, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and more.