WhatsApp's new privacy setting lets you block unwanted group adds

Tired of getting added to random WhatsApp groups from strangers? Good news.

WhatsApp's latest changes give you control over groups you engage with on the messaging app. Instead of being added to a group without your consent, the app now lets you decide who can add you to a group, WhatsApp said in a blog post Wednesday.

Now you can choose who can add you to a group: nobody, just your contacts or anyone. Users can find the new feature through Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups. If you've enabled restricted access, you'll get a private message from anyone who tries to add you to a group with the invite link. The invite link will stay active for three days.

Some WhatsApp users have long been frustrated with the problem of random group adds. They'll now have more control over the messages they receive.

"These new privacy settings will begin rolling out to some users starting today and will be available worldwide in the coming weeks to those using the latest version of WhatsApp," the company said.

