WhatsApp's new Face and Touch ID lock has a security problem

WhatsApp's newest feature -- the ability to lock the app with Face ID or Touch ID -- appears to have a major security flaw.

A Reddit user discovered the issue on iOS when using the share sheet (the menu that pops up when you tap the share icon in an app) of to open WhatsApp. Unless you've set your app to require biometric login immediately, the time interval will reset, and the Face ID or Touch ID won't launch.

WhatsApp wasn't immediately available for comment, but representatives of the Facebook-owned app acknowledged the bug to Reuters and said the company was working to solve the problem.

"We are aware of the issue and a fix will be available shortly," a WhatsApp spokesperson told Reuters. "In the meantime, we recommend that people set the screen lock option to 'immediately.'"

WhatsApp began beta testing the lock features last month. The ID lock options were designed to protect conversations and information on the app in case a user's device was unlocked.